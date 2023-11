Smartphones: un pays africain s’allie à la Chine pour lancer sa marque

Join us live as we launch Kenya’s first smartphone assembling plant in East Africa, at Graylands Warehouse in Athi River! 🚀🌍 Don't miss out on this incredible journey into innovation. 🇰🇪📱💡#AcceleratingKenyasDigitalTransformation



Watch it live here: https://t.co/ScJmJihbE0 pic.twitter.com/vEUJmrnbH9