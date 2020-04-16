Aux USA, il y a quelques heures seulement, le président américain, décidait de suspendre la participation financière des USA au budget de fonctionnement de l’Organisation mondiale de la Santé. Une décision qu’il avait justifié par le fait que l’OMS se serait infatuée à la Chine, en l’aidant à camoufler pendant des jours la pandémie qui avait débuté sur son territoire à Wuhan. Ce mercredi la conseillère du président Trump, Kellyanne Conway, dans une interview, en voulant aller de son argument pour défendre la décision du locataire de la Maison-Blanche, avaient fait quelques fausses affirmations.

Covid-19, le dix-neuvième ?

Les USA avec 28.326 décès pour plus de 637.000 cas confirmés, tenaient la tête du classement des pays les plus touchés par la pandémie. Très vite, de nombreuses voix au sein de l’opinion publique américaine et de la classe politique s’étaient élevées, pour fustiger la gestion de la crise du président et surtout son attentisme et son scepticisme aux premières heures de la pandémie. Le Président aurait ignoré les alertes de ses conseillers lui demandant de se préparer à une crise majeure. Mais, pour le président, seul l’OMS avait failli à sa mission. Car selon Donald Trump, si l’OMS, alors qu’elle avait des « informations importantes » concernant la « brèche », avait choisi de lancer plus tôt l’alerte ; de nombreux gouvernements dont le sien auraient, plus tôt, pris la mesure de la pandémie ce qui probablement aurait réduit les pertes en vies humaines.

Mardi dernier, le président Donald Trump annonçait de ce fait, qu’il ordonnait à son administration de suspendre le financement de l’OMS parce que l’organisation serait la cause principale des décès en ayant « couvert » la propagation du coronavirus. Ce mercredi, Alors que de nombreux pays avaient condamné la position du président américain, sa conseillère Kellyanne Conway, était apparue dans une émission télévisée pour le défendre. Mme Conway lançant sa propre attaque contre l’OMS avait déclaré : « Nous parlons de COVID-19 et non de COVID-1. (…) On pourrait penser que les personnes chargées des faits et chiffres de l’Organisation mondiale de la santé devraient savoir cela ». La conseillère laissant entendre à tort dans son invective, que le ‘’19 ‘’ faisait référence au nombre de fois où le nouveau coronavirus était apparu ; alors qu’il faisait plutôt référence à l’année de sa découverte.