Il n’existait aucune monographie en français sur Hanibal, cet illustre aiglon « du nid de Pierre» que de nombreux liens rattachaient à la France… L’auteur de cette première étude en langue française est justement un Africain, Dieudonné Gnammankou, russiste béninois… La thèse nouvelle de I’Auteur est qu’Abraham Hanibal ne provenait pas d’Ethiopie, comme l’affirmait en 1899 l’académicien anthropologue et géographe D.N. Anoutchine, mais d’un petit village situé au sud du lac Tchad, nommé Logone.

Cette thèse qui, à première vue, paraît de peu de conséquences, est en fait plus qu’un simple changement de coordonnées géographiques. Gageons qu’elle assurera à Gnammankou l’honneur envié d’entrer pour toujours dans l’immense et prestigieuse bibliographie pouchkinienne.

On ne pourra plus, désormais, parler d’Hanibal sans changer une ligne de sa biographie ou, à tout le moins, se demander s’il y a lieu de la changer. Que cet honneur, qu’envieraient bien des pouchkinistes russes et étrangers, échoie à un jeune chercheur béninois est chose remarquable. Mais il y a plus. En ramenant le lieu de naissance d’Hanibal à l’extrême nord de l’actuel Cameroun, au sud du lac Tchad, Gnammankou arrache l’aïeul du plus grand poète de Russie aux marches de l’Afrique, pour l’enraciner au coeur même du continent noir. Avec ce changement de méridien, l’ancêtre de Pouchkine cesse d’un coup d’être le « maure» abyssin que l’on présentait toujours, pour redevenir l’authentique Africain qu’il a toujours été. A ce titre, ce travail redonne toute leur valeur aux déclarations de Pouchkine lui-même sur l’origine de sa famille.

Jean Breuillard, Université de Lyon III Jean Moulin, Faculté des langues, Département d’études slaves, in revue Slavica Occitania, Toulouse, 5, 1997.

. «C’est un Africain, chercheur à Paris, qui a apporté la solution complète au problème des origines d’Hanibal. Pendant plus de cent ans, on a cherché Logone en Abyssinie…A présent, cette voie improductive peut être abandonnée.»

–Edition Académique des Oeuvres Complètes de Pouchkine, Moscou.

«The research of Dieudonne Gnammankou profoundly changes our vision of the homeland and the childhood of Pushkin’s famous black ancestor.»

–The Herald of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Vol. 65, N 12, dec. 1995

«Gnammankou a pour la première fois formellement identifié la ville de Logone ou Lagone. Il a réuni une riche documentation sur l’histoire de Logone quil a interpretée à la lumière des faits qui étaient jusqu’alors connus mais qui n’avaient pas été prouvés scientifiquement.»

–I. Yourieva, author of Pushkin and Christianity

«[Ce] bel ouvrage…est un document original et précieux sur un aspect peu connu de la diaspora africaine.»

—E. Soumonni, Prof., Université Nationale du Benin.

Dieudonné Gnammankous work on Gannibal, culminating in the publication of «Abraham Hanibal, laïeul noir de Pouchkine », ushered in a new era in the study of Pushkins African ancestry. Gnammankou, a Beninese scholar, has definitively established that Gannibal came from an area in central Africa bordering Lake Chad (currently a part of North Cameroon) and not from Abyssinia or Ethiopia as scohlars had earlier asserted. The interest (and in some cases scandal) that has ensued after thy discovery is worthy of ficton There has been a flurry of new, largely academic works on Gannibal in the wake of Gnammankou’s bombshell and in 1996 scholars celebrated the tricentennial of Abram Gannibals birth, which served as an occasion for a revisiting and revision of the previous research on Gannibal’s life; most likely the tricentennial, nourished by the new information provided by Gnammankou, generated a new focus on Gannibal.

Theimer Nepomnyashchy, Director of Harriman Institute, Columbia University, Under the skies of my Africa : Alexander Pushkin and Blackness

Gannibals roots in Africa, however, long remained vague. Russian biographers decided early on that he was Ethiopian, though the only known fact was that he himself wrote in a letter to Empress Elizabeth, Peter the Greats daughter, that he was from the town of Lagon. Vladimir Nabokov, conducting research for his definitive translation of Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin, was the first to cast serious doubt on the Ethiopian angle. But it was Mr. Gnammankou who first made a strong case in 1995 that Lagon was Logone, the capital of the ancient Kotoko kingdom of Logone-Birni on the southern side of Lake Chad, now located in northern Cameroon. Mr. Gnammankous thesis caused something of a stir in Russia, where Pushkin has the status of a god. Roots in black Africa, Mr. Gnammankou suspects, seemed less acceptable than roots in the ancient Christian kingdom of Ethiopia. Nonetheless, his book on Gannibal was translated into Russian in 1999 and was judged the best book on Pushkin that year at the Moscow Book Fair. In 2000, a documentary about Gannibal shown on Russian television included scenes shot in Logone, as well as an interview with Mr. Gnammankou.

Serge Schmemann, The New York Times / International Herald Tribune

«Dieudonné Gnammankou, a historian and linguist from Benin, has written a well-documented and insightful study of Pushkins African ancestor that corrects many misconceptions…he provides strong circumstancial evidence that exceeds by far the speculative claims that the Russian Negro hailed from Ethiopia…the book reads like a good detective novel…By writing such a book, Gnammankou has set the stage for future work on Blacks in the Diaspora…[His] detailed biography of Hannibal will serve as an impetus for this type of research in the future.»

—Dwayne Woods, Assoc. Prof. Purdue University, in Black Renaissance, _1, vol.2, 1997

«Gnammankou has discovered in the extreme north-east corner of the present state of Cameroon, on the border with Chad, the town of Logone…His contention is that, around 1703, during a raid by the forces of the Sultan Abd El Kader of Baguirmi on Logone, Abraham, the son of the prince, Brouha, was taken prisoner with others, transported north along the slave trails to Libya, and then by ship to Constantinople. This is a seductive conjecture, which certainly is more in agreement with the sparse evidence on Hanibals origins than the Ethiopian hypothesis.»

—T.J.Binyon (Oxford), in The Times Literary Supplement, 4920, July 18, 1997

«I am very impressed with the array of rare sources [D.Gnammankou] has uncovered…»

–A. Blakely, Prof., Howard University, author of Blacks in Russian History and Thought.

«In this book, Gnammankou combines the resources of the historian and the philologist to work out a comprehensive biography of Abraham Hanibal…He traces to his village, using linguistic as well as hitherto unkknown contemporary cartographic and other archival evidence.»

–Olabiyi Yai, Prof., University of Florida.

Scholars in recent years have attained a more complex understanding of the facts of Pushkins African heritage and a more sophiscated approach to its possible significance for both the poet and his readers in his own time and in ours. Ground-breaking works in this regard include Dieudonné Gnammankou’s Abraham Hanibal, l’aïeul noir de Pouchkine ( Paris, Présence Africaine, 1996).

Melissa Frazier, North American Pushkin Review

«Il aura fallu un Africain pour rejeter toutes les idées préconcues accumulées et découvrir, après avoir sereinement observé la carte de son continent natal, la ville et la principauté de Logone.»

— L. Arinshtein, Prof., author of Pushkin, a Biography.

«Quel roman que cette vie! Et riche de quelles leçons!»

–Frederico Mayor, Directeur général de lUnesco.

«On pourra juger à partir du beau livre que [Gnammankou] a consacré à Abraham Hanibal, lancêtre noir de Pouchkine, de l’étendue de ses connaissances, ainsi que de ses qualités de finesse et de rigueur.»

— E. MBokolo, Prof., EHESS-Paris, author of Afrique noire, Histoire et Civilisations

«[Ce livre] est en effet extrêmement interessant et constitue une contribution de qualité à lhistoire d’Hanibal.»

—V.Y. Mudimbe, Prof., Stanford University, author of The Invention of Africa.

Il faudra attendre celle de Dieudonné Gnammankou pour en savoir davantage sur l’ascendance africaine de l’inventeur de la littérature russe moderne. Au XIXe siècle, en Russie, on lui préférait en effet un ancêtre moins “nègre”, plus métissé, et l’on inventa à ces fins racistes un Hanibal éthiopien… Mais les recherches du jeune béninois Gnammankou dévoilent l’origine camerounaise du général dans un article publié en 1995 et que la presse russe s’arrache ! Un an plus tard, sa biographie, ” L’aïeul noir de Pouchkine “, parue aux éditions Présence africaine , fait aussitôt l’objet d’une traduction. Un documentaire suit, tourné en Russie, et tout s’enchaîne jusqu’à un projet en cours de long-métrage par Gérard Corbiau…

Derrière le grand poète, le général prend désormais sa place en tant que tel, honoré en cette année franco-russe à La Fère. Et il fait la fierté des Camerounais de Logone. Gnammankou ne cache pas la sienne d’avoir été intronisé alcali, ce qui signifie juge et conseiller du sultan. Le titre lui a été conféré lors de son séjour dans la ville natale d’Hanibal où, depuis son passage, tous les enfants veulent devenir… historien.

Valérie Marin La Mesléee, Le Point, 30 11 2010

