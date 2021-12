🔴 BREAKING



Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal, has just been inscribed on the #IntangibleHeritage list.



Congratulations #Senegal 🇸🇳! 👏



ℹ️https://t.co/Sr8C6n276o #LivingHeritage pic.twitter.com/rO1uwpZpuE