Un serpent géant de 8 mètres découvert par des scientifiques

#BREAKING #BRAZIL #BRASIL



🔴 BRAZIL : A NEW SPECIES OF GIANT ANACONDA (SNAKE) DISCOVERED IN THE AMAZON ! 🐍



The Northern Green Anaconda measures 26ft-long/8 m, weighs 440lbs/200 kg and has a head the same size as a human.#Ultimahora #Amazonas #Anaconda #Snake #Serpiente pic.twitter.com/tbzqpCkHjh