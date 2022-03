🚨JUST IN🚨

The Ft. Hood Press Center says 1st Cav Trooper Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. died during a training exercise on March 10 at Ft. Irwin.

He was just 23🙏🏽

The incident is under investigation.



Photo Courtesy: Ft. Hood Press Center, U.S. Army pic.twitter.com/oiTOSol5Sb