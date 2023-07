IM Motor teases w/ a new sports SUV called LS6 that will use 800V platform and can do 0-100 in 3.5s and reach max speed of 252 km/h



Comparing itself to XPeng G6, LS6 is larger w/ wheelbase of 2950mm



LS6 to be officially unveiled at Chengdu motor show pic.twitter.com/PwvKz8dCnH