Q: "Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe"



Jill Biden: "You can't even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe."



Q: "I can't even say the word gaffe?"



JB: "Nope. Done. It's gone."



Q: "The gaffe issue is over?"



JB: "Over. So over." pic.twitter.com/NV8bAs7TP9