When and how did we get here as a society? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Egbon, @Princemoye1 please we need this guy prosecuted and the accomplice too.

Haba! Remember when Iya Kudu(a neighbor) will spank us for misdemeanor as kids but now the society is empty. Cc: @ndlea_nigeria pic.twitter.com/TOU1LKwrdl