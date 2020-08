View this post on Instagram

I woke up today to the sad news, our super hero passed away. I am devastated. I’m so grateful I got to meet you brother. Thank you for all you have done for us. Rest in Power King, you were the best of us and will never be forgotten. I’m sending love, light and prayers to you and your family. Wakanda Forever. #blackpanther #king #inspiration #wewillnotforget #restinpeace