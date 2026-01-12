golden globTimothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Rose Byrne and Noah Wyle
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Rose Byrne and Noah Wyle Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Golden Globes 2026 : la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés

par

Les Golden Globe Awards figurent parmi les cérémonies de récompenses les plus influentes de l’industrie du divertissement. Créés en 1944, ils distinguent chaque année les meilleures productions de cinéma et de télévision, ainsi que les performances marquantes des acteurs, réalisateurs, scénaristes et compositeurs.

Organisés traditionnellement à Los Angeles, les Golden Globes ouvrent la saison des grands prix culturels et donnent souvent le ton pour les Oscars. L’édition 2026, la 83ᵉ du nom, n’a pas échappé à la règle et a une nouvelle fois mis en lumière les œuvres qui ont marqué l’année écoulée. Retour sur la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés.

Une édition riche en confirmations et en surprises

La cérémonie des Golden Globes 2026 a consacré plusieurs œuvres déjà saluées par la critique, tout en offrant quelques surprises notables. Le film Hamnet s’est imposé comme la référence dramatique de l’année, tandis que One Battle After Another a dominé la catégorie comédie-musical grâce à sa mise en scène audacieuse. Côté télévision, The Pitt et The Studio ont confirmé leur statut de séries phares, séduisant aussi bien le public que les jurés.

Au-delà des trophées, cette édition a également reflété l’évolution des tendances de l’industrie audiovisuelle, avec une place croissante accordée aux formats hybrides, aux récits engagés et aux productions internationales.

Liste des nominés

Best Film – Drama

WINNER: Hamnet

  • Frankenstein
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: One Battle After Another

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague

Best Non-English Language Film

WINNER: The Secret Agent

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Actress – Drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
  • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Actor – Drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

  • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

  • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

  • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Sinners

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Best Director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best Original Score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

  • Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
  • Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
  • Kanding Ray – Sirāt
  • Max Richter – Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer – F1

📺 TV Categories

Best Series – Drama

WINNER: The Pitt

  • The Diplomat
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Best Series – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: The Studio

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Adolescence

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Best Actress – Drama

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Britt Lower – Severance
  • Helen Mirren – Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Best Actor – Drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo – Task
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: Seth Rogen – The Studio

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell – Chad Powers
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress – Limited Series

WINNER: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
  • Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Best Actor – Limited Series

WINNER: Stephen Graham – Adolescence

  • Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law – Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

WINNER: Erin Doherty – Adolescence

  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

WINNER: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

WINNER: Ricky Gervais – Mortality

  • Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
  • Sarah Silverman – PostMortem

Best Podcast

WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First from NPR
