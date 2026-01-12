Golden Globes 2026 : la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés

Les Golden Globe Awards figurent parmi les cérémonies de récompenses les plus influentes de l’industrie du divertissement. Créés en 1944, ils distinguent chaque année les meilleures productions de cinéma et de télévision, ainsi que les performances marquantes des acteurs, réalisateurs, scénaristes et compositeurs.
Organisés traditionnellement à Los Angeles, les Golden Globes ouvrent la saison des grands prix culturels et donnent souvent le ton pour les Oscars. L’édition 2026, la 83ᵉ du nom, n’a pas échappé à la règle et a une nouvelle fois mis en lumière les œuvres qui ont marqué l’année écoulée. Retour sur la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés.
Une édition riche en confirmations et en surprises
La cérémonie des Golden Globes 2026 a consacré plusieurs œuvres déjà saluées par la critique, tout en offrant quelques surprises notables. Le film Hamnet s’est imposé comme la référence dramatique de l’année, tandis que One Battle After Another a dominé la catégorie comédie-musical grâce à sa mise en scène audacieuse. Côté télévision, The Pitt et The Studio ont confirmé leur statut de séries phares, séduisant aussi bien le public que les jurés.
Au-delà des trophées, cette édition a également reflété l’évolution des tendances de l’industrie audiovisuelle, avec une place croissante accordée aux formats hybrides, aux récits engagés et aux productions internationales.
Liste des nominés
Best Film – Drama
WINNER: Hamnet
- Frankenstein
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: One Battle After Another
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
Best Non-English Language Film
WINNER: The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Film
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Actress – Drama
WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Best Actor – Drama
WINNER: Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Best Original Score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Kanding Ray – Sirāt
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer – F1
📺 TV Categories
Best Series – Drama
WINNER: The Pitt
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Series – Comedy or Musical
WINNER: The Studio
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series
WINNER: Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Actress – Drama
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – Mobland
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Best Actor – Drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Actress – Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Best Actor – Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Actress – Limited Series
WINNER: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Best Actor – Limited Series
WINNER: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
WINNER: Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
WINNER: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
WINNER: Ricky Gervais – Mortality
- Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart – Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts
- Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
Best Podcast
WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First from NPR