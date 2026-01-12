Golden Globes 2026 : la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés

Les Golden Globe Awards figurent parmi les cérémonies de récompenses les plus influentes de l’industrie du divertissement. Créés en 1944, ils distinguent chaque année les meilleures productions de cinéma et de télévision, ainsi que les performances marquantes des acteurs, réalisateurs, scénaristes et compositeurs.

Organisés traditionnellement à Los Angeles, les Golden Globes ouvrent la saison des grands prix culturels et donnent souvent le ton pour les Oscars. L’édition 2026, la 83ᵉ du nom, n’a pas échappé à la règle et a une nouvelle fois mis en lumière les œuvres qui ont marqué l’année écoulée. Retour sur la liste complète des gagnants et des nominés.

Une édition riche en confirmations et en surprises

La cérémonie des Golden Globes 2026 a consacré plusieurs œuvres déjà saluées par la critique, tout en offrant quelques surprises notables. Le film Hamnet s’est imposé comme la référence dramatique de l’année, tandis que One Battle After Another a dominé la catégorie comédie-musical grâce à sa mise en scène audacieuse. Côté télévision, The Pitt et The Studio ont confirmé leur statut de séries phares, séduisant aussi bien le public que les jurés.

Au-delà des trophées, cette édition a également reflété l’évolution des tendances de l’industrie audiovisuelle, avec une place croissante accordée aux formats hybrides, aux récits engagés et aux productions internationales.

Liste des nominés

Best Film – Drama

WINNER: Hamnet

Frankenstein

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Best Non-English Language Film

WINNER: The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Actress – Drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Actor – Drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best Original Score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

📺 TV Categories

Best Series – Drama

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Series – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Actress – Drama

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Best Actor – Drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical

WINNER: Seth Rogen – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress – Limited Series

WINNER: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Best Actor – Limited Series

WINNER: Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

WINNER: Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

WINNER: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

WINNER: Ricky Gervais – Mortality

Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart – Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem

Best Podcast

WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler